BRIEF-LPP FY Net Profit Up At 505.2 Mln Zlotys

* FY NET PROFIT 505.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 440.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 8.05 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.03 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 756.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 578.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY LFL SALES UP 7.2 % YEAR ON YEAR

* AT END 2018 1,765 STORES VERSUS 1,743 STORES YEAR AGO; RETAIL SPACE UP BY 9.1% YEAR ON YEAR

* PLANS TO INCREASE CAPEX TO 860 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2019 AND TO 980 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2020 (3.16 BILLION ZLOTYS OVER 2019-2022)

* IN 2019 PLANS TO CONTINUE GROUP’S DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND SEES MARGIN OF 54-55 PCT

* PLANS TO EXPAND INTO BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA AND FINLAND IN 2019

* IN 2019 PLANS TO INCREASE REVENUE FROM FOREIGN SALES BY LAUNCHING ‘PANEUROPEAN’ ONLINE STORE OPERATING WITHIN THE WHOLE EUROPEAN UNION

* PLANS TO INVEST IN THE AREAS OF CONSTRUCTION AND MODERNISATION OF STATIONARY STORES, CONSTRUCTION OF DISTRIBUTION CENTRES, EXPANSION AND MODERNISATION OF OFFICES AS WELL AS E-COMMERCE AND IT

