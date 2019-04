April 11 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY HAS COMPLETED A BOND ISSUE OF 50 MILLION EUROS WITH A FINAL MATURITY OF 7 YEARS

* SAYS OPERATIONS ALLOWS TO ENSURE ALL THE CURRENT REFINANCING NEEDS FOR 2019

* SAYS IS IN THE PROCESS OF FINALISING FINANCING AGREEMENTS OF 100 MILLION EUROS TO FULFIL REFINANCING NEEDS UNTIL END OF 2020

Source text: bit.ly/2KrSWga

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)