April 11(Reuters) - HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED FIFTH FIXED-RATE BOND AMOUNTING TO CHF 150 MILLION

* BOND HAS COUPON OF 0.875% AND MATURITY OF 5 YEARS

* PROCEEDS ARE TO BE USED PRIMARILY FOR THE REPAYMENT OF BANK FINANCING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)