April 11 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis SA :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY GROUP’S TOTAL TURNOVER DURING THE 2018 REACHED EUR 344 MILLION FROM EUR 299.68 MILLION IN FY 2017

* FY 2018 EBITDA EUR 46.99 MLN VS EUR 39.66 MLN IN FY 2017

* FY EBIT REACHED EUR 40.57 MLN VERSUS EUR 34.51 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 32.54 MLN VS EUR 28.63 MLN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

