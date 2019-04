BRIEF-BB Biotech Launches New Buyback Program

April 12 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CONCLUDES ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AND LAUNCHES A NEW BUYBACK PROGRAM

* CONCLUDED THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IT HAD INITIATED ON APRIL 12, 2016. DURING THIS PERIOD NO REGISTERED SHARES WERE REPURCHASED VIA A SECOND TRADING LINE

* DECIDED TO LAUNCH A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THIS BUYBACK PROGRAM

* AUTHORIZED TO REPURCHASE UP TO 10% OF ITS SHARES (5 540 000 SHARES) OVER A PERIOD OF 36 MONTHS

