April 12 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* SAID ON THURSDAY EXTENDS CONTRACT OF FOOTBALL PLAYER MARTIN LINNES FOR 2019-2020 AND 2020-2021 FOOTBALL SEASONS

* TO PAY EUR 1.4 MILLION FIXED TRANSFER FEE FOR EACH SEASON

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)