* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SUBMITTED TO TREVISO COURT REQUEST FOR 60-DAYS DEADLINE EXTENSION OF PROPOSAL OF ARRANGEMENT WITH CREDITORS INITIALLY SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 15

* POSTPONES MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL OF 2018 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

