May 27 (Reuters) - Kontigo Care AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH A UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN SWEDEN FOR USE OF CO’S EHÄLSOPLATTFORM PREVICT

* CONTRACT RUNS FOR 1 YEAR AND HAS NO SPECIFIC ORDER VALUE

* ESTIMATES CONTRACT WILL SHORTLY START GENERATING INCREASED REVENUE FOR CO

