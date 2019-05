May 27 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY Q3 NET PROFIT OF $25.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $39.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF $802.5 MILLION VERSUS $541.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA $55.3 MILLION VERSUS $73.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP’S LEVERAGE AS OF MARCH 31 REDUCED TO 2.5X NET-DEBT-TO EBITDA, COMPARED WITH 3.0X METRIC A YEAR AGO AND 2.7X RATIO AS OF DEC. 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

