May 27 (Reuters) - Silvano Fashion Group:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 13.8 MILLION VS EUR 16.2 MILLION YR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 3.2 MILLION VS EUR 5.6 MILLION YR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 3.1 MILLION VS EUR 4.1 MILLION YR AGO

