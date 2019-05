BRIEF-Fenerbahce Says UEFA Club Financial Control Body Refers Fenerbahce's Case To Adjudicatory Chamber

May 27 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE FUTBOL:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY UEFA CLUB FINANCIAL CONTROL BODY HAS REFERRED FENERBAHCE’S CASE TO ADJUDICATORY CHAMBER FOR VIOLATION OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

* DISCIPLINARY SANCTIONS CAN BE IMPOSED UPON FENERBAHCE SUCH AS CUTTING UEFA PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO EUR 2.5 MILLION; RESTRICTING REGISTRATION OF NEW TRANSFERS FOR UEFA MATCHES FOR NEXT TWO SEASONS; RESTRICTING NUMBER OF PARTICIPATION A LIST SQUAD TO 23 PLAYERS FOR NEXT TWO SEASONS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)