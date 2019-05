May 27 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY CCC HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 120.5 MILLION K SERIES SHARES ISSUED BY GINO ROSSI FOR A TOTAL ISSUE PRICE OF 60.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE ISSUE PRICE WILL BE SETTLED BY DEDUCTION OF MUTUAL CLAIMS OF THE PARTIES

* FOLLOWING THE REGISTRATION OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE CCC WILL OWN 90.02% STAKE IN GINO ROSSI

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)