BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression FY Net Income At CHF 32.2 Mln, Up 10.9%

May 28 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* FY Group order intake totaled CHF 658.7 mn and exceeded the prior-year figure by 25.4%

* Consolidated sales for fiscal year 2018 edged 0.8% higher to CHF 599.3 mn

* FY Operating income amounted to CHF 44.5 mn or 7.4 percent of sales

* FY Consolidated net income amounted to CHF 32.2 mn, 10.9% more than in the previous fiscal year

* Full-year 2019 sales are forecasted to range between CHF 600 mn and 640 mn

* expects to report a slight increase in 2019 profit margins

* Board of Directors will propose an unchanged dividend of CHF 6.00 per share

Source text: bit.ly/2MbWq7f

