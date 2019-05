May 28 (Reuters) - Silvano Fashion Group AS:

* SAID ON MONDAY TO PROPOSE AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 19 REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL BY A REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARES BY EUR 0.10 PER SHARE AND RETURN THE AMOUNT TO SHAREHOLDERS

* FOLLOWING THE DECISION, THE NEW SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 3.6 MILLION DIVIDED INTO 36.0 MILLION SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2HFcSJ1

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)