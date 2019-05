BRIEF-LPP Q1 Net Loss Widens To 114.6 Mln Zlotys

May 28 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS OF 114.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 104.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 1.83 BILLION ZLOTYS, IN LINE WITH ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS REPORTED ON APRIL 1

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF 100.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 117.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS THAT DUE TO APPLICATION OF IFRS 16 IT HAS REPORTED A LESS FAVOURABLE IMPACT OF FINANCIAL ACTIVITY

* Q1 FINANCIAL INCOME WAS 12.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO, WHILE FINANCIAL COSTS WERE 29 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 CAPEX AT 192.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 29.2% YOY

* AT END OF Q1 COMPANY HAS 1,724 STORES VERSUS 1,728 STORES YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS MARGIN 43.4%, DOWN 1.7 P.P YOY

