BRIEF-LPP Sees Gross Profit Margin At 53-54% In 2019

May 28 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* SEES GROUP’S GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AT BETWEEN 53-54% IN 2019

* SEES CONTINUATION OF DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH DUE TO FLOORSPACE DEVELOPMENT, POSITIVE LFLS AND E-COMMERCE IN 2019

* SEES 12% YOY FLOORSPACE GROWTH IN 2019

* SAYS BY THE END OF 2019 RESERVED BRAND STORES SHOULD BE PRESENT IN 25 COUNTRIES

* PLANS 2019 CAPEX AT ABOUT 870 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP C. 9% YOY

* SAYS THAT IF THE RETAIL SALES TAX COME IN FORCE AS OF 2020, IT MAY REACH ABOUT 45 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text: bit.ly/30MamIr

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)