May 29 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 738.1 MLN VS EUR 654.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 121.1 MLN VS LOSS EUR 103.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING LOSS EUR 111.6 MLN VS LOSS EUR 94.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* GROUP EXPECTS GROWTH IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE TOURISM REVENUE RELATIVE TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q3 PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT REVENUE IN 2018/2019 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF Q3 2017/2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)