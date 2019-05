RPT-BRIEF-Nokia To Deliver 5G Networks For Softbank In Japan

(Repeats to add SoftBank ric)

May 29 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* SOFTBANK CORP. SELECTS NOKIA FOR 5G

* SOFTBANK CORP., A LEADING TELECOMS COMPANY IN JAPAN, HAS SELECTED NOKIA AS A STRATEGIC PARTNER

* NOKIA HAS BEEN SELECTED AS A PRIMARY PARTNER TO OFFER 5G RADIO ACCESS NETWORKS (RAN)

* NOKIA’S 5G AIRSCALE WILL BE DEPLOYED ACROSS JAPAN, BRINGING 5G RAN TO BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS ALIKE

* SOFTBANK WILL LAUNCH 5G WITH NOKIA'S AIRSCALE SOLUTION IN BOTH DISTRIBUTED AND CENTRALIZED RAN CONFIGURATIONS