May 30 (Reuters) - KI Group SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 9.2 MLN VS EUR 11.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA NEGATIVE AT EUR 0.4 MLN VS POSITIVE EBITDA OF EUR 0.2 MLN A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 0.5 MLN IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR

* SAID THAT ESTIMATES FOR FINANCIAL YEARS 2019-2021 ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 24, 2018 MUST BE CONSIDERED NO LONGER VALID

* SAID WILL UPDATE ITS BUSINESS PLAN IN NEAR FUTURE

