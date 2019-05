BRIEF-Health Italia Signs Agreement With Assoimprese

May 30 (Reuters) - Health Italia SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT SIGNED INSTITUTIONAL AGREEMENT WITH ASSOIMPRESE, INDUSTRIAL ASSOCIATION OF SMALL AND MEDIUM NATIONAL ENTERPRISES

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT COMPANY AND ASSOIMPRESE THROUGH COMMON COMMISSION “HEALTH AND WELFARE” WILL PROPOSE INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS TO ALL ASSOIMPRESE ASSOCIATED COMPANIES

* UNDER AGREEMENT COMPANY WILL OFFER ITS SERVICES OF CORPORATE WELFARE, INTEGRATIVE HEALTH, TELEMEDICINE AND HEALTH FUND MANAGEMENT

* AGREEMENT WITH ASSOIMPRESE SIGNED FOR TWO YEARS

