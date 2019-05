May 30 (Reuters) - OEX SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE MANAGEMENT IS TO ASK SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING FOR AUTHORIZATION TO BUY BACK UP TO 457,142 OWN SHARES, EQUAL TO NO MORE THAN 20% OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

* THE MANAGEMENT PROPOSES THE BUYBACK PRICE IS NO LESS THAN 17.50 ZLOTYS AND NO MORE THAN 19.0 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO BUYBACK IS NOT TO EXCEED 8.0 MLN ZLOTYS

