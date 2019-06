June 3 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar S.A.:

* SAID ON SATURDAY LURBINECTEDIN ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL RESPONSE RATE (ORR) IN PHASE II TRIAL

* SAYS LURBINECTEDIN HAS BEEN SHOWN TO BE ACTIVE AS SINGLE AGENT IN SECOND LINE TREATMENT OF SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ORR WAS 35.2% AND MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) WAS 9.3 MONTHS

* LURBINECTEDIN HAS BEEN SEEN TO HAVE FAVOURABLE AND MANAGEABLE SAFETY

