June 3 (Reuters) - Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S:

* SAID ON SATURDAY SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH NIELS FREDERIKSEN

* NIELS FREDERIKSEN TO BE CHIEF TRAINER FOR BROENDBY IF’S SUPERLIGA-HOLD

* AGREEMENT RUNS UNTIL JUNE 30, 2021

