June 3 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* SHAREHOLDER MASSACHUSETTS MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY’S SHARES IN AKBANK DECREASE TO 0%(ZERO) FROM 5.2%

* SHAREHOLDER MASSACHUSETTS MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY’S SHARES IN ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK DECREASE TO 0% (ZERO) FROM 7.5%

