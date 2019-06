June 3 (Reuters) - ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE (BIST):

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ARTICLE 7.18 OF BIST STOCK INDICES GROUND RULES, FONET BILGI TEKNOLOJILERI SHARES WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM BIST IPO INDEX EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 3, 2019

