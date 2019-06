June 3 (Reuters) - THE FARM 51 GROUP SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO BOOK AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS ON THE RECEIVABLES ON BILLS OF EXCHANGE

* THE SAID IMPAIRMENT LOSS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S 2018 NET RESULT

