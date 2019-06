June 3 (Reuters) - ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 2.3 MLN VS EUR 2.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 7.3 MLN VS LOSS EUR 5.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS THE EXTENSION OF 2016-2018 WARRANTS UP TO 2021

* MANAGEMENT SAID BELIEVES THAT THE TREND IN Q1 2019, IN TERMS OF ORDER COLLECTION, COULD CONTINUE TO GROW STEADILY FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)