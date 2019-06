June 3 (Reuters) -

* CHERKIZOVO PLANS TO SUPPLY POULTRY PRODUCTS TO CHINA FOR $60 MLN IN 2019 - INTERFAX CITES CEO SERGEI MIKHAILOV

* CHERKIZOVO SHOULD DELIVER TO CHINA ABOUT 30,000 TONNES OF PRODUCTS THIS YEAR - INTERFAX CITES CEO

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)