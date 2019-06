June 4 (Reuters) - LUMALAND AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY IT CONFIRMS TO BE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE SOCIAL CHAIN GROUP AG AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* NEGOTIATIONS REGARD POSSIBLE CONTRIBUTION OF THE SOCIAL CHAIN GROUP TO COMPANY AS PART OF CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND

* IT IS CURRENTLY NOT KNOWN WHETHER THE PLANNED CONTRIBUTION WILL OCCUR

