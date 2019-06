June 4(Reuters) - ELUMEO SE:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT POSTPONES PUBLICATION OF AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY ANOTHER TWO WEEKS

* CONTINUES TO ASSUME THAT THERE WILL BE NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO UNAUDITED GROUP FIGURES FOR FY 2018 PUBLISHED ON APRIL 29

