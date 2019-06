(Corrects spelling of Roche drug in headline to Xofluza)

June 4 (Reuters) - Roche:

* PHASE III STUDY SHOWED XOFLUZA (BALOXAVIR MARBOXIL) IS EFFECTIVE AT PREVENTING INFLUENZA INFECTION

* COMPARED WITH PLACEBO, XOFLUZA TREATMENT SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED LIKELIHOOD OF PEOPLE DEVELOPING FLU AFTER EXPOSURE TO INFECTED HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

* PHASE III BLOCKSTONE STUDY, CONDUCTED BY SHIONOGI, MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT