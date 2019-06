June 4 (Reuters) - TELEMEDYCYNA POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS OFFER HAS BEEN SELECTED IN A COMPETITION LAUNCHED BY FUNDACJA WIOSKA POMOCY DZIECIOM I SENIOROM ‘WIOSKA SERCA IM. JANA PAWŁA II’ FOR PROVIDING TELECARE SERVICES OVER A PERIOD OF 36 MONTHS

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE CONTRACT TO BE SIGNED IS 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

