June 4 (Reuters) - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :

* PREPARES TO ENTER DEAL MEANING CO’S TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCTS WILL BE USED IN A CLINICAL STUDY

* CLINICAL STUDY CONDUCTED BY AMERICAN BIOTECH CO IMMUNOPHOTONICS INC

* THE GOAL OF THE STUDY IS TO MEASURE THE EFFECT OF THE NEW IP-001 DRUG

* THE STUDY TO BE CONDUCTED IN A NUMBER OF HOSPITALS IN SWITZERLAND