CORRECTED-BRIEF-Autogrill CFO Says Group Will Look At Bolt-On Acquisition That Can Bring Synergies, Not Just Sales Growth

(Corrects spelling of CEO name)

June 4 (Reuters) - Autogrill SpA CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos and CFO Camillo Rossotto speaking at capital markets day presentation:

* AUTOGRILL CFO SAYS EXPECTS 2019 FREE-CASH FLOW TO BE TWICE THE LEVEL OF 2018

* AUTOGRILL CFO SAYS GROUP WILL LOOK AT BOLT-ON ACQUISITION THAT CAN BRING SYNERGIES, NOT JUST SALES GROWTH

* AUTOGRILL CEO SAYS MOTORWAY BUSINESS HAS HUGE VALUE GROUP WANTS TO UNLOCK, THIS WILL GIVE MORE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY Further company coverage: