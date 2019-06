June 4 (Reuters) - VRG SA:

* MAY REVENUE ABOUT 96.1 MLN ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 42.4% YOY

* AYS 2019 MAY SALES MARGIN AT ABOUT 54.1%, UP ABOUT 1.1 P.P. Y/Y

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)