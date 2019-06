BRIEF-AXA Sells 40 Million AXA Equitable Holdings Shares

June 5 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THE SALE OF 40 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

* AXA HAS GRANTED THE UNDERWRITERS A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 6,000,000 SHARES OF EQH’S COMMON STOCK

* SALE OF 40,000,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. (‘EQH’) TO MORGAN STANLEY AND BARCLAYS, AS UNDERWRITERS IN REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF THOSE SHARES(THE ‘OFFERING’)

