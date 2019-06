BRIEF-Gobarto Signs Investment Agreement With Fedezu Group

June 5 (Reuters) - Gobarto SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH FEDEZU GROUP SPECIFYING TERMS OF COOPERATION BETWEEN PARTIES

* THE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN CONCLUDED TO CARRY OUT DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT ON THE PART OF COMPANY’S REAL ESTATE

* UNDER AGREEMENT COMPANY UNDERTAKES TO SET UP A SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY WHICH WILL CARRY OUT THE INVESTMENT PROJECT, CONTRIBUTE TO THE SPE IN THE FORM OF ITS REAL ESTATE AND SELL THE REMAINING PART OF THE SAID REAL ESTATE TO FEDEZU GROUP

* PARTIES PLAN TO SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING VIA SPE CONCLUDING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH A BANK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)