June 5 (Reuters) - LE TANNEUR ET CIE SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 58.7 MLN VS EUR 55.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 3.7 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 1.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE OF EUR 3.7 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 1.8 MLN YEAR AGO

