* CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO FILE THE MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR NIEMANN-PICK DISEASE TYPE C IN H1 2020

* ADDITIONAL DATA, INCLUDING 12-MONTH OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION DATA, WILL BECOME AVAILABLE DURING H2 2019 AND MUST BE INCLUDED IN THE MAA

* ORPHAZYME PLANS TO MEET WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) TO DISCUSS THE PATHWAY FORWARD DURING THE SUMMER

