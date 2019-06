June 7 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR SPORTIF:

* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS RENEWED CONTRACT WITH FOOTBALL MANAGER UNAL KARAMAN FOR TWO FOOTBALL SEASONS

* TO PAY MANAGER UNAL KARAMAN 4.5 MILLION LIRA PER SEASON FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS

