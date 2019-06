June 7 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange(WSE):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS INDEX PORTFOLIOS WILL BE ADJUSTED AFTER TRADING SESSION ON JUNE 21

* THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES TO THE POLAND’S BLUE CHIP INDEX

* GETIN NOBLE BANK WILL REPLACE WAWEL IN MIDCAP INDEX MWIG40

* GROCLIN, QUERCUS AND TARCZYNSKI WILL LEAVE SWIG80 INDEX

Source text: bit.ly/2I2Otxf

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)