June 7 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA:

* SAYS ALIOR BANK HAS TERMINATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR FINANCING COMPANY’S CLAIMS

* AS A RESULT COMPANY IS OBLIGED TO PAY BACK THE BANK ALL DUE AMOUNTS DUE WITHIN 5 DAYS

* THE DEBT UNDER AGREEMENT AMOUNTS TO 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS AS AT JUNE 3

