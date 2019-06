June 10 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT HAS SET THE WORLD PREMIERE DATE OF CYBERPUNK 2077 GAME ON APRIL 16, 2020

* THE GAME WILL BE RELEASED ON PC COMPUTERS, AS WELL AS PLAYSTATION AND XBOX ONE CONSOLES

