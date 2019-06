June 10 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT HAS SIGNED STRATEGIC CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CHINA-BASED ZHEIJANG MATERIALS INDUSTRY ECOMMERCE FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF COMPANY’S COSMETIC PRODUCTS IN CHINA AND REACHING $1 MILLION TURNOVER IN 2019

