BRIEF-Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania Announces Preliminary Restructuring Plan

June 10 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :

* ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY PRELIMINARY RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF THE COMPANY

* SAID IT PLANS TO STRENGTHEN PRICE AND PRODUCT MARGIN CONTROL, GAIN WORKING CAPITAL TO FINANCE RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES, PROCESSING AND LIABILITIES

* IT ALSO PLANS TO BUILD NEW FINANCIAL MODEL AND OPTIMISE EMPLOYMENT TO MATCH ITS LEVEL WITH CHANGES IN PRODUCTION VOLUMES

* THE COST OF IMPLEMENTING RESTRUCTURING MEANS IS ESTIMATED AT NO MORE THAN 1% OF THE PLANNED COSTS OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)