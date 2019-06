June 10 (Reuters) - Bloober Team SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT RECEIVED INFORMATION FORM ITS US-BASED UNIT BLOOBER TEAM NA REGARDING A GAME CREATED BASED ON ONE OF BRANDS OWNED BY LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT

* THE GAME’S TITLE WILL BE “BLAIR WITCH” AND ITS PREMIERE IS PLANNED ON AUGUST 30 ON XBOX AND PC

