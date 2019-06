June 11 (Reuters) - Sollers PAO:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT NIKOLAI SOBOLEV HAS REPLACED VADIM SHVETSOV AS THE COMPANY’S GENERAL DIRECTOR

* SHVETSOV HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SOBOLEV EARLIER SERVED AS FIRST DEPUTY GENERAL DIRECTOR AT THE COMPANY

Source text - bit.ly/2XDAx22

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)