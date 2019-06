June 11 (Reuters) - INDYKPOL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS LAUNCHED BUYBACK OF UP TO 365,000 OWN SHARES, EQUAL TO 11.68% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* THE SUBSCRIPTION WILL RUN FROM JUNE 17 TILL JULY 1

