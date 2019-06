REFILE-BRIEF-SMBC Aviation CEO sees Boeing Max compensation discussions 'further down the line'

(Refiles to add full title of CEO)

June 11 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp Aviation Capital Chief Executive Peter Barrett:

* SMBC AVIATION CAPITAL CEO PETER BARRETT REPORTS GOOD START TO YEAR IN TERMS OF TRADING; STRONG DEMAND FOR NEOS, USED AIRCRAFT

* SMBC AVIATION CAPITAL CEO SAYS MAX COMPENSATION ‘SOMETHING FOR FURTHER DOWN THE LINE’, A ‘CONTRACTUAL MATTER BETWEEN OURSELVES AND BOEING’

* SMBC AVIATION CAPITAL CEO SAYS SEES GOOD DEMAND FOR AIRBUS A321 AND A321LR; DEMAND FOR LR VERSION ‘POSITIVE’; ALSO TALKING TO CUSTOMERS ABOUT XLR

* SMBC AVIATION CAPITAL CEO SAYS CHINESE CLIENTS STILL INTERESTED IN BOTH NEO AND MAX, ‘I DON’T SEE ANY MATERIAL CHANGE IN THAT REGARD’

* SMBC AVIATION CAPITAL CEO SAYS STAYING VERY CLOSE TO HNA AIRLINES DUE TO GROUP’S LIQUIDITY CHALLENGES; SAYS STRONG CHINESE DOMESTIC DEMAND A POSITIVE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)