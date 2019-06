June 12 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT FIRST EUROPEAN PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED IN AAVANCE, A GLOBAL PHASE 2-3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF LYS-SAF302, GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF MUCOPOLYSACCHARIDOSIS TYPE IIIA (MPS IIIA)

* PHASE 2/3 TRIAL FIRST SET UP IN THE US AND TREATING PATIENTS SINCE FEBRUARY 2019

* EXPANSION OF TRIAL, TO EUROPE, TO ASSESS EFFICACY ON NEURODEVELOPMENTAL STATUS OF MPS IIIA PATIENTS

